Edmonds assisted living facility plans Halloween Sweets and Greet Oct. 18

If you live in downtown Edmonds, don’t be surprised if you see a 90-year-old Princess Leia in your neighborhood on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It’s all a part of Cogir of Edmonds Assisted Living and Memory Care’s Sweets and Greet Halloween event.

Cogir residents will be dressing in Halloween costumes and hopping aboard the community van to bring Halloween goody bags and smiles to downtown Edmonds families who RSVP.

The van’s first stop will be to deliver goodie bags to the Bloom Early Education academy for 2-5 year olds, which is participating in a pen pal program with Cogir seniors. The residents will also appear at Edmonds Fire Station 16 and the downtown Edmonds police station on their tour.

If you would like to register your family for a special visit from the residents, send an email to Jennifer Angell at jangell@cogir.net or call the office at 425-776-3600.