Edmonds Booktalk: Celebrating the Freedom to Read all month long

Banned Books Week is officially Sept. 18 – 24, 2022. We will be celebrating the Freedom to Read all month long. Stop by to admire the new window display featuring an amazing Phoenix and many banned books, which we of course have available to purchase.

Along with all of the books, we have really great totes and fun stickers to let people know where you stand: You read what you want!

The 10 most challenged books in the United States, according to a new report from the American Library Association:

1. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe

2. “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison

3. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson

4. “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez

5. “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas

6. “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie

7. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews

8. “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison

9. “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson

10. “Beyond Magenta,” by Susan Kuklin

The majority of the books being recently challenged address race, racism and LGBTQ+ identities. PEN America notes that in most cases, schools and communities are pulling these books without following their own established guidelines for evaluating content. Instead, “removing books at the sign of any parental complaint — regardless of policy — is becoming expected and almost reflexive.” Accusations of “obscenity” or “pornography” — no matter how absurd — are enough to make a book disappear. In this climate of fear and innuendo, students’ First Amendment rights are routinely ignored. So much information at PEN.org.

There is an extended list of banned/challenged books on our website, here. Along with links to illuminating articles/columns/editorials. It has been quite a year!

Please continue to read. Anything. Everything. We are here to aid and abet!

Edmonds Bookshop Events

Third Thursday Art Walk! Sept. 15: 6-7 p.m.

We are so happy to welcome Mary Lou Sanelli and her new book “Every Little Thing: Small Breakthroughs, Big Mistakes, Endless Lessons.”

In “Every Little Thing: Small Breakthroughs, Big Mistakes, Endless Lessons,” Sanelli proves that a narrative essay can be wise and vulnerable and nail what matters most in our lives, all in the same breath. No one tells-truth with more heart, humor, and accountability. With a voice that speaks of life as it is everyday lived-with joy, calm, worry, and alarm-Sanelli manages to write lyrically in warm, accessible language. One can learn so much from a writer who, wherever she goes she takes her readers along with her, her experiences becoming theirs, as well. These writings will make you miss the Northwest even if you’ve never been there. Gliding on sentences smooth as stone with the brightness of the author’s enthusiasm, this book will delight, challenge, reassure, and steer any reader toward a higher capacity to expand life’s smallest moments into our grandest triumphs.

Edmonds Bookshop Book Club.

Wednesday morning Sept. 21: 9 – 10 a.m. We are hybrid again in September! We are still doing Zoom meetings, but also – welcoming back some to join us in person. Send us an email here to inquire about attending in person.

The September book is “One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin.

“Life is short. No one knows that better than seventeen-year-old Lenni Petterssen. On the Terminal Ward, the nurses are offering their condolences already, but Lenni still has plenty of living to do. When she meets 83-year-old Margot Macrae, a fellow patient offering new friendship and enviable artistic skills, Lenni’s life begins to soar in ways she’d never imagined.”

A charming, fiercely alive and disarmingly funny debut novel in the vein of John Green, Rachel Joyce, and Jojo Moyes–a brave testament to the power of living each day to the fullest, a tribute to the stories that we live, and a reminder of our unlimited capacity for friendship and love.

Recent book releases of note:

“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” by Jamie Ford. Chosen for IndieBound. Local author! Staff recommended.

“Mercury Pictures Presents” by Anthony Marra. Chosen for IndieBound.

“The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid. Chosen for IndieBound.

“All’s Well” by Mona Awad. Chosen for IndieBound. In paperback.

“Bookish People” by Susan Coll. Chosen for IndieBound. In paperback.

“Fear No Man: Don James, the ’91 Huskies, and the Seven-Year Quest for a National Football Championship” by Mike Gastineau.

“The Wild Hunt” by Emma Seckel. Chosen for IndieBound. In paperback. Staff recommended.

“A Map for the Missing” by Belinda Huijuan Tang. Chosen for IndieBound.

“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead. Now in paperback. Chosen for IndieBound.

“The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams. Now in paperback. Chosen for IndieBound.

“Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis” by Beth Macy.

“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates. Paperback.

“Babel, or The Necessity of Violence” by R.F. Kuang.

“Afterlives: A Novel” by Abdulrazak Gurnah.

“Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood. Scientists need love, too. That’s the governing principle in this new “STEMinist rom-com.” Chosen for IndieBound.

“Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

“Daisy Darker” by Alice Feeney. A familial riff on Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None.

“The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. In the third installment of The Inheritance Games series.

For ages 4 – 8 “Creepy Crayon!” by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown. When Jasper Rabbit finds a purple crayon willing to do his schoolwork for him, he is elated–at first…

Some books of note being released in September:

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King. This is a magnificent and terrifying tale in which good is pitted against overwhelming evil, and a heroic boy—and his dog—must lead the battle. Special Gift with Purchase, available at Independent Bookstores only, a collectible mini-print complete with gold-leaf! While they last. Info here. September 6, 2022.

“Hell and Back: A Longmire Mystery” by Craig Johnson. What if you woke up lying in the middle of the street and the only way you know who you are is because your name is printed in the leather sweatband of your cowboy hat, and what if it says your name is Walt Longmire . . . but you don’t remember him? Our sheriff is taken to the very limits of his sanity to do battle with the most dangerous adversary he’s ever faced: himself. September 6, 2022.

“Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook” by Melissa Clark. 100 all-new super-simple and incredibly delicious one-pot, one-pan, one-sheet–one-everything! September 6, 2022.

“Ithaca” by Claire North. This is the story of Penelope of Ithaca, famed wife of Odysseus, as it has never been told before. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora. A young poet tells the unforgettable story of his harrowing migration from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine in this moving, page-turning memoir. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“A Song of Comfortable Chairs: No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency #23” by Alexander McCall Smith. In this latest installment in the beloved series, Grace Makutsi encounters a pair of quandaries that will require all of her and Mma Ramotswe’s cleverness and generosity to resolve. September 6, 2022.

“Back to the Garden” by Laurie R. King. A fifty-year-old cold case involving California royalty comes back to life–with potentially fatal consequences–in this gripping standalone novel from the bestselling author. September 6, 2022.

“The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell. An unforgettable fictional portrait of the captivating young duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici as she makes her way in a troubled court. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“Killers of a Certain Age” by Deanna Raybourn. Four trained assassins are readying for their retirement after four decades of taking out terrible people in a most elegant manner. Unfortunately, their bosses have planned a rather more permanent end to their careers than they would like, so the women must go rogue and take on their former employers to find out why they’re been selected as targets. September 6, 2022.

For young readers “Spy School Project X” by Stuart Gibbs. Superspy middle schooler Ben Ripley races against time and across state lines – traveling by car, train, boat and plane – to track Murray Hill down before Ben’s cyber enemies can find him. September 6, 2022.

“Rules of Engagement” by Stacey Abrams. Love is a game of chance in this romantic suspense novel by the bestselling author and American politician and activist. September 6, 2022.

“Sentence” by Louise Erdrich. Now in paper. September 6, 2022.

“April in Spain” by John Banville. Now in paper. Staff recommended. September 6, 2022.

“Great Glorious Goddamn of It All” by Josh Ritter. Now in paper. September 6, 2022.

“Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution” by Mike Duncan. Now in paper. September 6, 2022.

“Matrix” by Lauren Groff. Now in paper. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart. Now in paper. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“No Gods, No Monsters: Convergence Saga #1” by Cadwell Turnbull. Now in paper. Chosen for IndieNext.September 6, 2022.

“Daughter of the Moon Goddess: Celestial Kingdom #1” by Sue Lynn Tan. Now in paper. Chosen for IndieNext.September 6, 2022.

“Fault Lines” by Emily Itami. Now in paper. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“Women of Troy” by Pat Barker. Now in paper. September 6, 2022.

“If I Survive You” by Jonathan Ezcoffrey. A collection of humorous and harrowing linked stories following a Jamaican-American family as they seek stability upon moving to Miami. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“The Fortunes of Jaded Women” by Carolyn Huynh. For fans of Amy Tan and Kevin Kwan, this debut follows a family of estranged Vietnamese women–cursed to never know love or happiness–as they reunite when a psychic makes a startling prediction. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“American Roommate Experiment” by Elena Armas. In paper. Chosen for IndieNext. September 6, 2022.

“Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. A brilliant American president is also a psychopath. He has his finger on the red button. And he’s about to start a world war with our most dangerous enemy. September 12, 2022.

“Nona the Ninth: Locked Tomb #3” by Tamsyn Muir. Chosen for IndieNext. September 13, 2022.

For Young Adult readers “I’m the Girl” by Courtney Summers. The next searing and groundbreaking queer young adult novel from the bestselling and Edgar Award-winning author. September 13, 2022.

“People Person” by Candice Carty-Williams. Chosen for IndieNext. September 13, 2022.

“Bliss Montage: Stories” by Ling Ma . Chosen for IndieNext. September 13, 2022.

“The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart. Something dark is lurking in the Louisiana bayou: a methodical killer with a penchant for medical experimentation is hard at work completing his most harrowing crime yet, taunting the authorities who desperately try to catch up. September 13, 2022.

“Lessons” by Ian McEwan. From the best-selling author comes the epic and intimate story of one man’s life across generations and historical upheavals. September 13, 2022.

“Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner with Ben Fong-Torres. The Rolling Stone founder, co-editor, and publisher offers a “touchingly honest” and “wonderfully deep” memoir from the beating heart of classic rock and roll. September 13, 2022.

“What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe. This essential book includes illustrated answers to vital inquiries such as:

“What would happen if the Solar System was filled with soup out to Jupiter?”

“Can all the world’s bananas fit inside all of the world’s churches?”

“How long would it take for a single person to fill up an entire swimming pool with their own saliva?”

“Could a person eat a whole cloud?” September 13, 2022

“Less Is Lost” by Andrew Sean Greer. In this eagerly awaited follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, Arthur Less is now a “Minor American Novelist” happily living with his younger partner in San Francisco, until he embarks on a series of literary gigs to cover the rent in a clapped-out but comfortable camper van he calls Rosina in a road novel full of riotously funny scenes. September 20, 2022.

“The Bullet That Missed: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery” by Richard Osman. A new mystery is afoot in the third book in the Thursday Murder Club series. Elizabeth is paid a visit in which she’s presented with a deadly mission: kill or be killed… September 20, 2022.

“Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Astrophysicist Tyson unabashedly wades into the political and cultural fray, using a “cosmic perspective” to weigh in on some of the topics that consume the majority of Americans today. September 20, 2022.

For Young Readers “Odder” by Katherine Applegate and illustrated by Charles Santoso. A touching and lyrical tale about a remarkable sea otter, from the Newbery Medalist. September 20, 2022.

“Drunk on Love” by Jasmine Guillory. An intoxicating and sparkling new romance. In paperback. September 20, 2022.

“Sometimes People Die” by Simon Stephenson. This diabolical and quick-witted medical thriller is not to be missed. In an underfunded and understaffed hospital, a doctor with a history of opiate abuse has been given a second chance at curing people. September 20, 2022.

“The Winners : Beartown #3 by Fredrik Backman. The long-awaited conclusion to the beloved Beartown series follows the small hockey town’s residents as they grapple with change, pain, hope, and redemption. September 27, 2022. We are a few getting signed copies! Order yours here.

“Shrines of Gaiety” by Kate Atkinson. The award-winning author of “Life after Life” transports us to a restless London in the wake of the Great War–a city fizzing with money, glamour, and corruption–in this spellbinding tale of seduction and betrayal. September 27, 2022.

“The Golden Enclaves: The Scholomance #3” by Naomi Novik. Saving the world is a test no school of magic can prepare you for in the triumphant conclusion to the bestselling trilogy. Staff recommended series. September 27, 2022.

For Young Readers “The Little Book of Joy” by The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. A picture-book edition of the bestseller co-authored by the Nobel Peace Prize winners. September 27, 2022.

For Young Adult readers “Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong. The first book in a captivating new duology following an ill-matched pair of spies posing as a married couple to investigate a series of brutal murders in 1930s Shanghai. Chloe Gong adds in magic, romance, and supernatural killings for an amazing cross-genre work. A fast-paced, tightly-plotted delight of an espionage novel. September 27, 2022.

“Big Bad” by Lily Anderson. Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Suicide Squad in this adult dark, rompy novel in which the most beloved villains from Buffy must team up to stop the Slayer from ending their evil universe! Demondale, Callifornia, 1999…Like Sunnydale, but whole lot more evil. September 27, 2022.

