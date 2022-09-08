Edmonds Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Midnight Cookie Company

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of Midnight Cookie Company’s new location at 611 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Hundreds of guests stopped by and over the course of a few hours, Midnight Cookie Co. handed out an estimated 500 cookies.

“We’re incredibly excited to be launching the newest location of Midnight Cookie Company in downtown Edmonds!” said owner Manish Gaudi. “We’ve been fortunate enough to operate in the Edmonds community since 2019 (the business was originally located in Firdale Village) and our customers there have been very loyal and amazing to serve. They’ve also told us that we’ve just been a bit too far away for them to visit us more regularly, so we made it one of our big 2022 goals to move to a location in the central business corridor.

Midnight Cookie Co. opened in Edmonds’ Firdale Village in 2019. They joined the Edmonds Chamber in 2021 and provided cookies for the Chamber’s Tree Lighting Ceremony that fall. In March of this year, Midnight Cookie Co. received an Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH (When Inconvenient Stuff Happens) grant following losses from a robbery. As a gesture of appreciation to the Edmonds Police Department for their work resolving that case, Midnight Cookie sponsored the chamber’s July luncheon with Police Chief Michelle Bennett and sent dozens of cookies to the precinct to be enjoyed by police department staff.

Midnight Cookie Co. is also one of the sponsors for the Dessert Dash portion of both the Edmonds Food Bank’s Empty Bowl event and the Edmonds Center for the Arts Annual Gala and Auction later in September.

Gaudi reached out to the Edmonds Chamber when he was looking to secure a downtown storefront, and the chamber staff assisted with the search. “Midnight Cookie Co. has been a highly engaged member of the chamber and the Edmonds community, donating to many great local causes and working creatively with other local businesses,” said Ryan Crowther, the chamber’s president and CEO. “We’re so excited to have them downtown, and while this may be a temporary location given the long-term development plans at 6th and Main, we’re confident we’ll be able to support them in finding a permanent location before long.”