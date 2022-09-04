Edmonds City Council seeks 2022-2023 student representative

The Edmonds City Council has an opportunity for a local Edmonds student to get an up-close look at city government. The student representative position is now open; applications are available on the council’s webpage and are due Monday, Sept. 19 by 4 p.m.

“We have had a student representative role on city council since the 1980s, and it is a proud tradition for our city,” said City Council President Vivian Olson. “We all benefit from the insights and perspective a student representative brings to topics being considered by council.”

Student representatives attend three regular Tuesday council meetings each month and sit on the dais during the meetings alongside councilmembers. They may not vote, but can be asked to participate in discussions or comment at the end of the meeting when the mayor and councilmembers make comments.

Ideal candidates are students who have an interest in local issues and want to learn about public service, legal and government systems, and the democratic process. The student representative appointment is for one school year term, beginning in September; summer meetings are optional. To be eligible, students must reside within Edmonds city limits, be less than 21 years of age at time of appointment and enrolled in a high school or college. The school does not need to be within the Edmonds School District.

Applications received by Sept. 19 will be reviewed; candidates will be interviewed by council on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and nominated/appointed during the Sept. 27 council meeting.

For more information about this student position, contact Beckie Peterson, the council’s legislative assistant, at beckie.peterson@edmondswa.gov.