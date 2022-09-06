Edmonds City Council set to appoint new councilmember Tuesday night

After conducting interviews with 17 candidates, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled Tuesday night to appoint one of them to fill the Position 1 seat left vacant with the July 18 death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. The appointment will occur during a special meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s the format: Each councilmember can nominate a candidate from the list of applicants. Councilmembers are given the nomination and ballot forms and the city clerk collects each round and tabulates them. The first nominee to get four councilmembers’ votes is the winner.

The last time the council appointed someone to fill a vacant seat was in January 2020, when it selected Luke Distelhorst out of 12 applicants to fill Position 2. That process took five rounds of nominations and 44 ballots. In 2014, it took the council 59 ballots to select Tom Mesaros — one of 14 applicants — to fill the vacant Position 6 seat.

The person selected Tuesday night will be sworn in as soon as their appointment is announced and take a seat on the dais.

Also during that 5:30 p.m. meeting, the council will consider updates to city code governing the city attorney.

Following the special meeting, the council will continue with a regular business meeting at 7 p.m. with the following items on the agenda:

– Resolution honoring Councilmember Kristiana Johnson

– Presentation on National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

– Snohomish Health District 2022 Suicide Prevention Report

– Public Works and Utilities Director appointment confirmation and employment agreement. (See related story here.)

– Revisit permanent design standards for multifamily nuildings in the BD2 Zone

– 96th Avenue stormwater/Civic Park mitigation project funding

Both meetings will be in the council chambers at 250 5th Ave. N. Those wishing to join this meeting virtually can click on or paste the following Zoom meeting link into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261. Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.

You can see the special meeting agenda here and the regular meeting agenda here.