Edmonds City Council set to confirm new public works director Sept. 6

After nine months of being without a public works director, the City of Edmonds is set to hire Oscar Antillon, who currently is the public works director for the Town of Los Altos Hills, California.

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to vote on confirming Antillon at its Tuesday, Sept. 6 business meeting — the same day that it will also pick a new councilmember to fill the Position 1 council seat left vacant with the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson.

According to his Linked In profile, Antillon is a graduate of the University of Utah, receiving a bachelor of science in civil engineering, then earned a master’s degree in information systems and technology at Naval Postgraduate School. Prior to his work at Los Altos Hills, served as the public works director in the City of Soledad, California.

Los Altos Hills is an incorporated town in Santa Clara County, and its population was 8,489 at the 2020 census.

Antillon will fill the job vacated by longtime Public Works Director Phil Williams, who left the City of Edmonds in November 2021. Since that time, City Engineer Rob English has been serving as Edmonds’ acting public works director.

Under the employment agreement before the council, Antillon will make $192,046.08 annually, plus benefits.