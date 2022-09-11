Edmonds City Council to meet virtually in committees Sept. 13

Here are the agendas for the three Edmonds City Council committee meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The meetings — held via Zoom — are work sessions for councilmembers and staff with no public comment taken.

You can join these meetings virtually via the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided on city council committee nights from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at the city council conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

4:30 p.m.

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel Committee

1. Changes to finance manager job description

2. Vacation accrual for returning employee

3. Opioid settlement allocation agreement

5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee

1. 2022 September budget amendment

2. ARPA program status report

3. July 2022 monthly financial report

4. Employee expense reimbursement policy

5. 2020 audit follow-up actions

6. Risk management policy

7. Business Improvement District collections update

7:30 p.m.

Parks and Public Works Committee

1. Job order contracting approval process

2. Presentation of professional services agreement supplement with Landau Associates for the Civic Center Playfield project

3. Presentation of construction sontract for the Seaview Park Infiltration Facility phase 2 project

4. Street dedication at intersection of 162nd Street Southwest and 74th Place West

5. Presentation of City of Edmonds Stormwater Management Action Plan to meet federal stormwater permit requirements

6. Presentation of supplemental agreement with Herrera Environmental Consultants for the Stormwater Management Action Plan

7. Supplemental agreement with HKA Global, Inc for the carbon recovery project

8. Public water meter vault easement at 23610 Highway 99

9. Resolution declaring utility easements as surplus at 23610 Highway 99