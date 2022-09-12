Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson resigns, effective Sept. 13

Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson has resigned from the city council effective at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13.

City Council President Vivian Olson said she received an email from Johnson on Sunday announcing her resignation.

Johnson in late August announced via social media that she had sold her house in Edmonds and that her family was moving out of state, but said she planned to continue to reside in the city “for now” and serve on the city council.

Johnson was elected to the Position 7 seat in November 2019.

“We have not figured out the timeline for filling the vacancy yet,” Olson said, adding “it is unfortunate” that the council wasn’t able to fill both the Position 7 opening and the Position 1 seat left vacant following the death of Councilmember Kristiana Johnson using the same pool of applicants. The council last week voted to appoint former City Councilmember Dave Teitzel to fill the Position 1 seat. There were 17 applicants for that opening.

The council is required to fill the vacant seat within 90 days, Olson said.