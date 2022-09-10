Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11: What you need to know

Here are the details on the 2022 Edmonds Classic Car Motorcycle Show, set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in downtown Edmonds. Remember, it’s free to the public, and classic car and motorcycle registrations are accepted the morning of the show.

The show is presented by Doug’s Mazda and Hyundai and produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Join the thousands of spectators in admiring the 300-plus classic vehicles that fill up downtown Edmonds. In addition to grabbing a meal at any one of Edmonds’ restaurants, snag a treat from vendors within the event: Midnight Cookie Co., Pop-N-Tyme Kettle Corn and Zuri’s Gourmet Donutz. Don’t miss Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis at noon and 2:30 p.m. at the fountain, followed by the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m..

The car show wraps up at 4 p.m. but new this year is an official after-party at Engel’s Pub from 4-9 p.m. featuring live music and drink specials.

There are still spaces for show cars to register at the event – but come early as the weather looks like it’s going to perfect and that brings out all vintage vehicles, the chamber advises.

Event schedule

5 a.m. streets close (see map)

6:30 a.m. parking of pre-registered vehicles begins

7:30 a.m. day-of registration begins

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free pancake breakfast hosted by North Sound Church (4th and Bell)

9:45 a.m. Car show vehicle registration closes

10 a.m. Car Show officially starts

Noon and 2:30 p.m. Robbie Dee’s performs Elvis – Stage near fountain (45-minute set each)

3:30 p.m. Awards presentation begins at the fountain (5th and Main)

4 p.m. Conclusion of car show

4-9 p.m. Official after party at Engel’s Pub. Live music and drink specials.

5 p.m. Streets reopen – all cars must be legally parked or will be towed.

Car show instructions for pre-registered and day-of registrations

Check-in:

Enter the registration line from the south at 5th Aveenue South and Pine Street.

Pre-registered vehicle check-in begins around 6:30 a.m. Day-of-show registration begins around 7:30 a.m. Please be patient – volunteers are working hard. Parking spot assignments and dash cards provided upon entrance. No vehicles admitted after 9:45 a.m.

To register a vehicle at the event:

There are still limited spots available for day-of registration.

Vehicles must be 1992 or older. Based on state licensing criteria to be a “Classic Car”

Registration fee is $40 for day-of registration

Can register on the day of the event starting around 7:30 a.m..

Note that winners are not notified before the ceremony – be at the fountain at 3:30 p.m. to see if your vehicle won.

Trailer parking for participants available on 5th Avenue north, north of Bell Street on the day of the show. Drive trailer w/vehicle into registration. Unload vehicle where directed then drive trailer to designated trailer parking.

To volunteer:

Volunteers to help with parking and registration are still needed. View and sign up for shifts at www.EdmondsChamber.com/Volunteer.