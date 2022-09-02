Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary welcoming new members

If you want to make a difference, Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is open to new members interested in serving the local community and having a good time doing it.
The club sponsors the annual Edmonds Jazz Connection Festival for high school musicians and the annual Easter egg hunt for the kids, along with local street clean-up programs, scholarships and international service projects.
To learn more, text Karen Shiveley at 425-773-9320. She’ll tell you more and she’ll even invite you to attend a Tuesday morning meeting at the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.
