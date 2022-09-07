Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds.

“The 988 Lifeline services is a wonderful new tool available to persons in crisis or their loved ones to help prevent suicide,” Nelson said.

In July, 988 Lifeline services became available nationwide. This new, short phone number will make it easier for people to remember and access mental health crisis services. It’s confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, connecting those experiencing mental health, substance abuse, or suicidal crisis with trained crisis counselors. Those who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support can also dial 988.

“The human services division and our webpage offer a wealth of resources, specialized services and options for translation into other languages,” said Edmonds Human Services Program Manager Mindy Woods. “These include links to Snohomish County crisis services and other supportive programs.”