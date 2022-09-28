Edmonds Diversity Film Series returns for sixth season, starting Oct. 15

The Edmonds Diversity Film Series begins its sixth season in October, with the first screening on Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon at the Edmonds Theater. Screenings will be offered free to the public and are scheduled for the third Saturdays of the month, October through April (except December). Each screening presents a film related to different topics or groups representing diverse populations and experiences. After each screening there is a brief opportunity for comment and dialogue.

“The Diversity Film Series provides an opportunity for our community to experience award-winning films and documentaries in our wonderful hometown venue, the Edmonds Theater,” said Nikki Okimoto Glaros, diversity commission vice chair. “Some of the films feature Q&A sessions with the filmmakers, which always produces thought-provoking and educational discussions.”

Film series synopsis:

Oct. 15: Crip Camp: A groundbreaking summer camp for teens with disabilities proves so inspiring that a group of its alumni join the radical disability rights movement to advocate for historic legislative changes. 1h 42min, rated R for swearing.

Nov. 19: Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen: Examining Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and the impact it’s left on both the transgender community and American culture. What emerges is a fascinating story of dynamic interplay between trans representation on screen, society’s beliefs, and the reality of trans lives. 1h 40m, rated TV MA for mature sexual themes.

Jan. 21, 2023: What Happened on First Street: A documentary focused on Black residents and people of color speaking up about the moment their hometown of Snohomish made national headlines in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. 1h 8min, rated 13+.

Feb. 18, 2023: CODA: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business in threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. 1h 51m, rated 13+.

March 18, 2023: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of post-racial America. 1h 58m, rated 13+.

April 15, 2023: MAJOR! is a documentary film exploring the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a formerly incarcerated Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years. 1h 30m, rated 13+.

More detailed information about the films, including full synopses and movie trailers, is available at diversity.edmondswa.gov All movies are free to the public and are screened at Noon at the Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St. an ADA-accessible facility.