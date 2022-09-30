Edmonds Fishing Pier to receive underwater maintenance Oct. 1

The 2022 Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater scuba maintenance event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Emerald Sea Dive Club’s Matthew Shawhan will lead a 15-person team of volunteer underwater scuba divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the fishing pier.

Next to the pier visitor station, there will be a tent display featuring a community give-back of any valuables found during the previous event last spring. Fishing gear, hooks and fishing lures are the most common items to be given away at that time. There will also be a volunteer sign-up sheet for anyone interested in contributing their time to pick up litter along the shoreline. Matthew Shawhan will be at the tent display to answer any questions during this event.

To ensure the safety of the underwater scuba diver teams, portions of the pier will be closed as follows (times are approximate):

Southern half of the pier closed from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Northern half of the pier closed from noon to 2 p.m.