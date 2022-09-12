Edmonds Floretum Garden Club closes its first century with a garden-themed gala

More than 100 members of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club gathered at the Edmonds Yacht Club Sunday afternoon to mark 100 years serving the Edmonds community, share good food and fond memories, bid on an array of garden-themed auction items, and welcome incoming club President Mary Kimball, who will lead the 160-member organization into its second century.

Outgoing club President Inae Piercy began the program by welcoming attendees and thanking all who helped end the century on a high note, noting that the past year has seen unprecedented growth in club membership, activities, and engagement with the community (see related story on the Floretum exhibit currently on display at the Edmonds Historical Museum). “We have all of you to thank for this,” she added.

Piercy then introduced Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs First Vice President Suzann Stahl, who presented the club with a certificate recognizing Floretum for “100 years of service and dedication to the goals of the National Garden Club, which are education of members and the public, conservation, horticulture, garden design, and contribution to the good of the Edmonds community.”

“You are the largest garden club in our federation,” she added. “Your level of engagement and energy is amazing.”

Next to speak was incoming Floretum President Mary Kimball.

“I know I’m a relatively new club member,” she began, “but I’ve been following Floretum activities for years. I’m so excited to join an organization that’s doing so much good in the community and has made such an impact enhancing companionship, friendship, and love of plants. It wouldn’t happen without all the members who work behind the scenes to organized events, do outreach, manage social media and so much more. Your spirit of volunteer commitment is awesome.”

Piercy then returned to the podium to close the speaker portion of the event, and to announce that the club’s first non-Zoom meeting will be held in City Hall on Sept. 19, adding “I’m so excited that we can meet in person again!” Kimball will be officially installed as president during that meeting.

Learn more about the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel