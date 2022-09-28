Edmonds Food Bank raises more than $120K during Empty Bowl dinner

The Edmonds Food Bank’s recent Empty Bowl dinner raised more than $120,000 — its most successful fundraiser to date, organizers said.

The theme of the Sept. 22 event, “Planting the Seed for a Bountiful Harvest,” was a hint at the big plans the food bank has for its future. Staff and board members are looking for community support and feedback as they begin to think about a new food bank space that would act as a community engagement center.

You can learn more during an Oct. 27 community listening session, location still to be determined, or by emailing community@edmondsfoodbank.org. You can also participate by filling out the questionnaire HERE or by following the QR code below to the form. The deadline to fill out the form is Oct. 7, 2022.

During the event, held at the Edmonds Yacht Club, guests dined on soup, salad and bread, enjoyed a wine toss and heads and tails game, and also participated in a dessert dash and raise the paddle fundraiser. Winners were also drawn for a raffle that included two tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, a $500 gift card to PCC Community Markets and a range of other prizes donated by local merchants.

The food bank offered thanks to “all the donors, sponsors and supporters who helped make this year’s Empty Bowl such a fantastic evening.”