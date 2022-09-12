Reminder: Edmonds Food Bank to host Empty Bowl event Sept. 22

The Edmonds Food Bank Empty Bowl fundraising dinner is set for Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Edmonds Yacht Club. This year’s theme is Planting the Seed for a Bountiful Harvest, and you’re invited to come dressed for a garden party — and support your neighbors who are facing food insecurity.

Shooby Do Catering and Chef Dane Catering will provide soup and Cottage Bakery will provide fresh bread. At the end of the evening there will be a dessert dash auction with desserts from Cakes by Frosted, Finales Gourmet Desserts, Chanterelle, Moon Rabbit Pastry, and others. Come prepared to have some fun with games, auction items and presentations on why the food bank is so important and what the organization is planning for the future.

Tickets are on sale at edmondsfoodbank.org/events. With an early access ticket for $175, you have the first choice of a hand-made bowl for your meal and to take home, as well as a signature cocktail. Regular tickets are $100 and come with a bowl of your choice. Bowls are being donated by local potters, woodworkers, and Glazed and Amazed.

According to Feeding America, one in 12 people in Washington state face hunger, as do one in eight children. With food prices rising around the country, many families aren’t able to keep up. The Edmonds Food Bank is located below the United Methodist Church on Caspers Street and serves about 2,000 households a month. Over 50% of participants are children or seniors. Each month the food bank needs 1,750 gallons of milk, 3,000 volunteer hours and 170,000 pounds of food.

Edmonds Food Bank serves an average of 327 families every week, in addition to providing support to Neighbors in Need and the Hygiene Station. The food bank also serves 75 families at the monthly College Place school distribution, 25 at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 150 at the Korean Community Service Center, 200 at Modest Family Solutions, and 45 at the Latino Educational Training Institute.

Can’t make it but still want to contribute? Stop by Glazed and Amazed (514 Main St.), purchase a bowl for $25, and have a painting party. Glazed and Amazed will donate a portion of your fee to the Edmonds Food Bank and fire the bowl to be used at the event. Deadline is Sept. 15.

Edmonds Food Bank thanks their sponsors: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Alaska Airlines, First Financial Bank, Puget Sound Energy, Cline Jewelry, DME Group, Coastal Bank, Branding Iron, Paine Field, Will Chen CPA, Interiors of Edmonds, University Audi, PCC, People’s Bank, Main Street Commons, KDMC, Angel of the Winds Casino, Alaska Federal Credit Union, Edmonds Beacon, Aritsa Wines, All the Best Pet Care and Ombu Salon.

Food is being donated by Shooby Do Catering, Pacific NW Catering, Niles Peacock, Chef Dane, Cottage Bakery, Cakes by Frosted, Finales Gourmet Desserts, Chanterelle, Moon Rabbit Pastry, Bowls by Glazed and Amazed customers, Seattle Wood Turners, and Create Next Steps.

Tickets are at www.edmondsfoodbank.org/events. Information about the Edmonds Food Bank can be found at www.edmondsfoodbank.org.