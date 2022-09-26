Edmonds Lions Club to host food drive at Walnut Street Coffee Oct. 1

The Edmonds Lions Club is sponsoring a food drive for the Edmonds Food Bank from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Walnut Street Coffee, 410 Walnut St., in downtown Edmonds.

Donated items can include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated.