Edmonds man honored for search and rescue work in Kittitas County

Edmonds resident Guy Mansfield and search and rescue teammate Lauren Heitman received a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Award of Merit this week for their extended work with the Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit on the Devil’s Slide search for a deputy Seattle fire chief in November 2021.

The search for Deputy Seattle Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost lasted for 12 days and Mansfield was onsite the entire time. Tragically, Schreckengost was found dead, the victim of a fall.

Mansfield has been involved in search and rescue work since 2008. As a director on the State Search and Rescue Planning Unit and a long-term member of Everett Mountain Rescue, he has been involved in many small and large searches for missing people in Snohomish County – including Edmonds – and throughout Washington state.

Mansfield is also a member of Cascadia Search Dogs and has co-authored, with Edmonds resident Suzanne Elshult, the soon-to-be-released A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team. The two authors and American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog 2022 K9 Keb will be at the Edmonds Bookstore for a book signing event at 6 p.m. Oct. 20. The group will also have a launch party with emcees Marni Muir and former Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling at Cafe Louvre on Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.