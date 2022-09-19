Edmonds pedestrian struck on Hwy 99 near Lake Stickney

A 39-year-old Edmonds man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle while standing on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Lake Stickney, the Washington State Patrol said.

According to the state patrol, the victim had been involved in an earlier collision that disabled his vehicle, partially blocking the northbound right lane of Highway 99 near the 13200 block. As he stood behind his vehicle, a second car — driven by a 29-year-old Lynnwood man — drove onto the right shoulder around 8:10 p.m., striking the victim and his car, the patrol said.

Drugs or alcohol impairment is suspected as a factor in the crash, the state patrol said.