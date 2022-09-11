Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 24-Sept. 7, 2022

Aug. 24
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A 15-year-old male returned home after being missing for a few hours.
21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted food from a grocery store.
8000 block 218th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
22100 block Highway 99: A guest was removed from a motel after damaging furniture in a room.
8500 block Main Street: A driver was cited for reckless driving.
Aug. 25
800 block Olympic Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
22000 block Highway 99: A person is removed from a business after causing a disturbance.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: An 11-year-old juvenile with autism returned home after being reported missing.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A subject on drugs standing in the middle of the road blocking traffic was taken to the hospital.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported several deep scratches purposefully made on their car.
Aug. 26
21900 block Highway: A subject with a warrant was located and arrested.
9900 block Edmonds Way: A subject with a warrant was arrested.
500 block Alder Street: A subject was caught masturbating in their vehicle.
9700 block Firdale Avenue: Unknown suspect(s) burglarized a business and stole a computer and cash register.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: Police receive a report of assault/sex offense incident from August 2009
9100 block 236th Street Southwest: Verbal disturbance between husband and wife reported.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while parked at the victim’s work.
700 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to an attempted break-in at a vacant house for sale.
8700 block 184th Street Southwest: A man assaulted his brother in an attempt to force entry into his home. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.
20900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI investigation during an impaired driving enforcement emphasis.
Aug. 27
300 block Main Street: Partners had an argument about high school friends.
22100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after breaking a window of a vehicle and stealing property.
9200 block 240th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was caught on video surveillance walking on private property. The subject stole binoculars that were near the front porch.
7600 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject struck another subject’s vehicle with their fist, causing damage.
21400 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court order at parent’s house.
24100 block Highway 99: A warrant subjected was located and arrested.
1100 block 2nd Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject located and arrested, however not booked due to a medical issue.
Aug. 28
24300 block Highway 99: A man who was trespassing on business property was located, arrested and booked into jail.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen. Two suspects were caught on camera but were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from a grocery store and an unrelated warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject trespassing at a business was cited and released.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for assaulting female.
7700 block 234th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from an open garage.
216th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A vehicle was damaged by unknown suspect(s).
Aug. 29
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in a warrant arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient was arrested for assaulting hospital staff.
8900 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident had an argument with nephew.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft.
19400 block 89th Place West: Reporting party received notification from an identity theft company regarding suspicious activity.
24111 HWY 99 24100 block Highway 99 2022-00017663 Theft – Felony WA0310200 08/29/2022 14:54:59 Two females arrested for stealing items from department store.
400 block Admiral Way: Police responded to a verbal dispute between two pet owners at the dog park.
300 block Admiral Way: A suspicious person was reported at the marina.
24300 block Highway 99: A person was removed from a car dealership for trespassing.
Aug. 30
300 block Howell Way: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A student made a threat at school but the school deemed the threat was low risk.
24300 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a customer’s vehicle at a repair center.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: An electronic tablet was stolen from a resident’s room at an adult rehabilitation facility.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A suspect was arrested for assault following a physical altercation between family members.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A person was removed from a business for trespassing.
Aug. 31
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a restaurant for trespassing.
7900 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a referral report of possible child abuse to Child Protective Services.
8200 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a suspicious circumstance related to an ongoing issue with the reporting party and a neighbor.
16200 block 75th Place West: Unknown suspect(s) prowled multiple vehicles and stole property.
18300 block Homeview Drive: A hot tub was stolen.
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and property stolen.
23400 block 75th Avenue West: A woman driving a large white truck fled from police but was not pursued.
22000 block 98th Place West: An unknown suspect defrauded victim of funds over the phone.
21400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
600 block 6th Avenue North: Police responded to a court order violation between neighbors.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after a DUI investigation.
Sept. 1
16100 block Highway 99: Police provided an assist to Lynnwood police with a DUI arrest during an impaired driving emphasis.
22100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was found.
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A subject seen on camera trying to prowl vehicles was confronted by a resident and fled in a gold sedan.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after shooting an airsoft gun at a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft from a supermarket.
100 block Main Street: A protection order violation was reported.
23900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact order.
Sept. 2
9800 block Edmonds Way: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.
Andover Street/Olympic View Drive A collision led to a DUI arrest.
22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and military items stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A purse containing credt cards was stolen at a grocery store.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a fenced back yard.
9600 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect broke a sliding glass door and burglarized a residence. .
Sept. 3
21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stopped and a driver cited for reckless driving.
23000 block Edmonds Way; A wallet was reported lost.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was detained for investigation after causing a disturbance at a coffee stand. He was released with no criminal charges.
8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a church for trespassing.
22000 block Highway 99: A subject who continually loiters on business property was issued a trespass warning.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a grocery store for trespassing.
22500 block Highway 99: A man stole alcohol from a grocery store.
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A subject was arrested after a court order violation.
300 block 6th Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal argument over move-out of former partners.
100 block West Dayton Street: A stolen vehicle was recovered from a business parking lot.
Sept. 4
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: An argument between acquiantances turned into a physical fight.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: A wallet found at a park was turned in for safekeeping.
21600 block 84th Avenue West: Police identified a juvenile suspect in a hit-and-run collision investigation.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for theft and removed from a store after stealing food.
6th Avenue North/Bell Street: A rideshare driver turned in a wallet left behind in a vehicle.
7600 block Olympic View Drive: Theft of catalytic converters reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a store after being confronted for concealing items.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject continually stealing from a business was arrested for burglary.
24100 block Highway 99: A retail theft incident led to the arrest of two subjects and a further search warrant investigation.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: An adult patient walked away from a care facility and did not return.
23500 block Robin Hood Drive: A residence and vehicles were entered unlawfully by unknown suspect(s).
Sept. 5
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man with a history of failing to pay for meals was trespassed from a restaurant.
21900 block Highway 99: Charges were filed against a woman for intent to sell narcotics.
21700 block 82nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
23400 block Edmonds Way: A dog was reported running at large. The owner was contacted and cited due to repeat offenses.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation was reported between a mother and daughter.
300 block Admiral Way: A fishing pole and reel were stolen from a boat at the marina.
22500 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects were cited for theft from a drug store.
23600 block Highway 99: Store security reported that two males stole merchandise and fled from the store. The suspects were not located.
21100 block Highway 99: A bar patron reported an unprovoked assault by two unknown suspects.
23600 block Highway 99: A warrant arrest subject was located and arrested. Custody was transfered to Kent PD for booking.
Sept. 6
23300 block Highway 99: A man burglarized a business and attempted to access a coin machine.
23200 block Highway 99: Another law enforcement agency reported suspicous emails from a known Edmonds subject.
19900 block 88th Avenue West: Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A juvenile child possibly in crisis was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
500 block Pine Street: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A mental health patient spat on a hospital security guard.
23400 block 84th Avenue West: Child Protective Services referral was made related to an assault. The assault allegation was unfounded.
7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items stolen. An unknown male was captured on video surveillance.
800 block Dayton Street: A resident reported receiving numerous unwanted electronic messages from ex.
8400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received a report that a female employee was suspected of embezzlement from business.
Sept. 7
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle was stolen from a residence
8000 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle plate was found in the middle of the roadway.
21900 block Highway 99: An unknown subject stole equipment from an unattended van behind a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: Store security reported theft by a woman with a previous history of stealing. The suspect was not located.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Polie responded to a verbal argument between mother and daughter.
23600 block Highway 99: Two unknown females left a store with bags full of merchandise. The suspects were gone prior to police arrival.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen.
500 block 5th Avenue South: Wireless ear buds were reported stolen and tracked to a possible home in unincorporated Lynnwood.
