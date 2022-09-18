Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 7-13, 2022

Sept. 7
8200 block Ballinger Way: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
8000 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was found in the middle of the roadway.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a van outside a grocery store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a clothing store.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and daughter.
23600 block Highway 99: Women stole merchandise from a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A theft was reported.
Sept. 8
22200 block Highway 99: A subject who stole items from a motel lobby was located and arrested for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man took keys from a woman and stole her car.
23000 block 94th Place West: A resident made aware of statements by ex on social media reported them to police.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Damage to van locks and ignition was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a business.
Sept. 9
23900 block Highway 99: A fence fire was reported. Arson is suspected.
224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicle stopped at an intersection was rear-ended and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
7600 block Ballinger Way: A business was burglarized after a back door was forced open.
22000 block Highway 99: A driver’s license was stolen out of a vehicle.
24200 block 76th Avenue West: Unknown suspect(s) stole gas from multiple vehicles.
19100 block 80th Avenue West: Victim provided gift card information to a fraudulent caller.
7100 block 175th Place Southwest: A woman began received banking alerts after having her personal information compromised.
600 block Edmonds Way: A woman was trespassed from a property after refusing to stop pruning trees.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole property from a business and fled.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A court order violation was reported during a custodial exchange.
21900 block Highway 99: A man caught shoplifting was arrested on a warrant.
22200 block Highway 99: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into a verbal argument.
8700 block Main Street: A residence was burglarized by unknown subjects. A vehicle was also stolen from the residence.
21900 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a disturbance at a store during which a woman damaged a security camera and left the scene.
22200 block Highway 99: A man throwing items at his girlfriend at a motel was arrested for assaulting her.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted from a store and pushed staff out of the way during her escape.
300 block 4th Avenue South: A woman was arrested for destruction of property after damaging a city flower bed.
7300 block 179th Street Southwest: A victim paid money to an unknown caller pretending to be police who requested money to remove a bench warrant.
Sept. 10
21900 block HIghway 99: A subject assaulted an employee at a business.
21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested after they stole from a business.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for a disturbance.
23600 block Highway 99: Robbery suspects were arrested with assistance from nearby police agencies.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a business after loss prevention recognized her from previous thefts.
21900 block Highway 99: Police received a report of multiple weekends of reckless drivers, takeovers and traffic complaints in a business parking lot.
22800 block Highway 99: Officers dispatched to a collision arrested a drive for DUI.
Sept. 11
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen overnight in an apartment parking lot.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject’s wallet was stolen at a business.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen found a backpack containing a firearm and turned it in to police.
22500 block Highway 99: A trespass incident led to a warrant arrest.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
200 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was stolen from the marina during daytime hours
23800 block Highway 99: A subject’s bicycle was stolen from in front of a business.
23600 block 99th Place West: A woman and her adult son argued over him not leaving the residence.
8500 block Maplewood Lane: A 911 hang-up call led to an investigation of a domestic disturbance between a separated husband and wife.
214th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace police investigating a domestic assault.
Sept. 12
7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A unidentified man attempted to pry open the back door of a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole products from a business.
21800 block 97th Avenue West: Theft of a license plate was reported.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A respondent in a protection order pulled the fire alarm after violating the order. Charges were referred to the prosecutor.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject stop led to a warrant arrest.
21900 block Highway 99: Found tools in a grocery store parking lot were turned into police.
19300 block 83rd Place West: Police received a referral of possible financial exploitation from Adult Protective Services.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a grocery store.
23500 block Edmonds Way: A suspect posed as a computer technician and defrauded a subject.
7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: A woman said her husband stole her cell phone.
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A subject turned in a firearm for destruction.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A nurse from a hospital called to report a patient who had made threats of violence against a school.
20800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was located and arrested.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported a verbal dispute between herself and her downstairs neighbor.
Sept. 13
200 block 5th Avenue North: A subject who found a handgun in a truck stop bathroom turned it into police for safekeeping.
22500 block Highway 99: A subject was sexually assaulted at a business. (See related story here.)
