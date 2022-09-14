Edmonds police seek community’s help to identify suspect in indecent liberties case

Edmonds police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning related to an indecent liberties investigation.



The suspect entered the Ranch 99 Market at 22511 Highway 99 just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. He followed an 18-year-old victim into multiple aisles, passing by the victim very closely. “Ultimately, the suspect approached the victim from behind and pushed his body up against their backside while grabbing the victim in multiple areas with clear sexual motivation,” McClure said. The suspect left the store calmly on foot just over three minutes after entering, police said.

Witnesses report the suspect got into a blue or black four-door sedan via the rear passenger side door. The car exited the parking lot and likely went north on Highway 99.

The suspect is a white male, 35-45 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyebrows and green eyes. He wore a two-tone beanie hat, face mask, white shirt, dark shorts and light-colored sneakers with dark laces.

Anyone with information should contact Edmonds Police at policetips@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0212. Detectives are also asking those who believes they may have been the victim of a similar attack to contact their local police and report the incident.