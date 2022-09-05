Edmonds QFC manager dedicates portion of paycheck to helping kids in need

An Edmonds grocery store manager has raised over $5,500 for children in need in the Philippines this year, and is hoping to continue his charitable work in the coming months.

Jeff Orate is the front end manager at the Edmonds QFC in the city’s Westgate neighborhood. He was raised in Edmonds, but his family is from the Philippines, which motivated him to take a trip there from 2012 to 2017. During his five years in the country, he met his wife Karen and had two daughters, all of whom still live there.

He also became aware of the many children living in poverty in the Philippines. When he returned to Edmonds, he was inspired to start doing charitable work — saving money to eventually spend on helping the kids he met. He started by donating school supplies to 70 children.

Orate saves money from each of his QFC paychecks, setting aside $100-150 weekly for when he can return to the Philippines and give back. By Thanksgiving of this year, he had raised enough money for 1,500 toys.

“Those kids, I saw them eating off the street and I witnessed them picking up toys out of garbage cans. So by giving just a little of what I have, it reminds those kids that for at least that one day, they are kids,” said Orate.

During the height of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, Orate spent a whole year in the Philippines. He was primarily helping a community of approximately 200 families that had experienced a devastating flood. Orate was able to reach out to 120 of them, and provided clothes, food and support.

Many of Orate’s friends volunteer for his cause, and his family has also become involved with his charitable work. When talking about seeing his children help with his volunteering, Orate gets emotional.

“I want to leave a legacy for my kids,” said Orate.

Orate also owns three restaurants in the Philippines while his wife Karen owns three salons and is also a nurse. According to Orate, he operates the restaurants primarily as a way to provide jobs for the community.

“I don’t make much money off the restaurants but it’s a way for me to provide jobs for people around the area,” said Orate.

Both here in Edmonds and abroad, Orate dedicates himself to making lives better. He is passionate about his career at QFC and has forged strong relationships with the regulars. He tries to lift their spirits in any way he can, especially the older customers.

“Not everyone has someone to talk to. Especially the elderly community– they just come to QFC to talk. And I’m there, my ears are open and I’m there to give them advice,” Orate said.

Orate tries to make a trip to the Philippines at least once a year, and is planning to return in March for an extended stay of six months to a year. He hopes to double the amount of toys he will donate in time for Thanksgiving.

When asked where he learned this generosity, Orate cites his parents and the motto they instilled in him:

“Give what you can, and take what you need . . . The more people you touch, the better you are.”

Contact Jeff at jeffreyedwardorate@icloud.com to learn more about how you can help, or visit him at the Edmonds QFC at 22828 100th Ave W.

— By Bridget Smith






