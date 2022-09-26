Edmonds scenic: Sunrise with smoke in distance

Posted: September 26, 2022 31

These Monday morning sunrise photos also captured a layer of smoke coming from the Bolt Fire in the Skykomish area, where a fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME