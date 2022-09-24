Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society welcomes its first executive director

Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society (ESSCHS) board members have welcomed Maggie Kase as the society’s first executive director, a position newly created to expand the organization’s reach and service to the community.

“Everyone on the board is extremely excited to welcome Maggie Kase to this new position and we all are confident that with her leadership, the society will be able to provide many new historically focused programs and services in keeping with our mission,”said Board President Barbara Fahey.

“When established in 1973, the society enumerated several purposes in its charter, however over the last 49 years the operation of the Edmonds Museum has been the primary focus,” Fahey continued. “That effort has been overseen by several museum directors including Katie Kelly, who has served in that position since 2015 and will continue to do so. The management of the collection has grown, and the creation of the exhibits is a full-time job. “

“With Maggie as executive director, we believe the society can now provide service and value to an expanded community as we preserve the past for the benefit of current and future generations,” Fahey said.

Kase holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in English literature and arts management from Massachusetts College and a master of arts degree in museology from the University of Washington. Most recently, she served as curator and executive director of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. She was instrumental in developing the exhibit Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story, which received the Association of King County Historical Organizations Exhibit Award in May of this year. Kase’s background also includes working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center and the Kirkland Arts Center.