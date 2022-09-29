Edmonds Tree Board sponsoring tree giveaway Oct. 1 at Edmonds Museum Market

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board will be hosting a booth at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The board will be giving away tree starts for folks to take home and plant in their yards, ranging from trees that will grow very tall, such as Douglas Firs, to trees that can fit into small spaces, such as the Cascara. The board will be encouraging people to take the appropriate tree to fill their available space.

The tree board will also be educating people of the importance of planting “the right tree in the right place” for best results, with brochures discussing the right choices, care and maintenance for all trees.

The tree board said it would like to thank the kind folks at Go Natives Nursery for their generous support and encouragement. The board has accumulated over 60 tree starts to give away, including 30 conifers.

In addition, the board will hold a free tree raffle for the opportunity to win one of two large potted plants, described as “a stunning Mountain Hemlock and a beautiful Weeping Redbud.”

Come early as these trees will go fast, the board said.