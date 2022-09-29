Emergency funds available for military, veterans and their families

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family, in partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, is providing emergency funds for food, utility and rental assistance for military, veterans, their families and their caregivers.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis and award amounts will be determined by the need.

“We realize that with the rise in food costs, utilities and the uncertainty of tomorrow, making ends meet can be difficult at times,” said Mike Schindler, Operation Military Family CEO. “We all, at times, need a hand up – sometimes emotionally – and sometimes financially. Hopefully we can help make a difference in both. And our thanks to the Bob Woodruff Foundation for helping provide additional funds so we can address these requests.”

Visit www.WASERVES.org to learn more and request assistance.