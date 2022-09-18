EPIC Group Writers sponsoring open mic nite for teens Sept. 21

Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers is hosting an open mic nite for teens on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Café Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Area teens are welcome to share poetry, prose and songs. Sign-ups are at the door. Limit five minutes per person. Complimentary light refreshments. Beverages available for purchase.