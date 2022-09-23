Expect limited vehicle capacity on Edmonds-Kingston ferries Sunday due to Kitsap bike ride

Ferry customers on the Edmonds-Kingston route should plan for possible delays and limited vehicle capacity Sunday, Sept. 25 due to bicyclists using the ferries for the 28th Annual Kitsap Color Classic.

In an alert sent Thursday night, Washington State Ferries said it is expecting “a lot of bikes” on the 8:55 a.m. Sunday morning sailing from Edmonds and then on sailings from Kingston between 1 and 4 p.m.

Drivers might want to consider alternate travel times or routes, the ferry system said.