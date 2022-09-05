Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11

The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child.

The car show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Edmonds. Kevin McCauley provides DJ services all day long from the Fountain information booth, and Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis is scheduled to be performed from noon to 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. on the stage located near the fountain.

There will be a free pancake breakfast at North Sound Community Church, 4th Avenue North and Bell Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vote for your favorite cars and raise money, — each vote for costs $1 with all money benefiting the Edmonds 4th of July celebration.

Learn more here.