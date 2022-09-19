Halloween trick or treating returning to downtown Edmonds

Exciting news from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce: After two years on hiatus due to the pandemic, Halloween Trick-or-Treat night returns in downtown Edmonds from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Businesses are advised to “get your costumes ready and dust off those huge cauldrons for the great candy giveaway of 2022.” More information at www.EdmondsHalloween.com

If you have a business located outside of the planned event area but would like to participate, the chamber said they can find a spot for you to set up a table. Just email Alicia Moreno to arrange: alicia@edmondswa.com.