Hazel Miller Foundation awards $750K grant to Housing Hope’s Edmonds project

Housing Hope has received a $750,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to go toward construction of affordable family apartments in Edmonds Highway 99 neighborhood.

This plan is to build 52 apartments for low-income families on land adjacent to Edmonds Lutheran Church on 236th Street Southwest and across from the Edmonds Safeway store.

The multifamily development will offer one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/one-bath, and three-bedroom/two-baths floorplans. These units will provide permanent supportive housing (meaning units designed for families coming directly from homelessness) and permanent affordable housing (meaning units designated for low-income families) for families with incomes between 0% and 50% of the Area Median Income, or up to $64,700 per year for a family of four. Half of the units will be dedicated to families living at or below 30% of the Area Median Income. Household sizes will range from two to seven people. The units will accommodate up to 272 residents, and they will have access to wrap-around support services, Housing Hope says.

“With housing costs soaring in Snohomish County, this new affordable housing community is badly needed,” said Fred Safstrom, CEO of Housing Hope. “Our county will have just under 4,000 students entering school this fall who are experiencing homelessness. The vision and leadership of the Hazel Miller Foundation to eradicate homelessness is exemplary, and the impact of their award is a blessing to every community member in our county.”

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The foundation’s grants are designed to serve nonprofit organizations operating in Edmonds and South Snohomish County. Its mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education, youth services, poverty alleviation, food insecurity, civic and community services, the environment, diversity, culture, and the arts.

“The Hazel Miller Foundation is so honored to partner with an organization like Housing Hope,” said Foundation Board President Maria Montalvo. “They are truly committed to restoring the opportunities for working families to live and work in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.”

You can learn more about the Housing Hope project in Edmonds here.