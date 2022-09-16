Here are the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out winners

Winners of the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out, sponsored by Cole Gallery, were announced Thursday night during Art Walk Edmonds.
Thirty-two selected artists were sent out to paint the Edmonds/Kingston areas from Sept. 1-11, and a total of 83 paintings were submitted.
The winners are:
Honorable mentions went to:
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.