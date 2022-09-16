Here are the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out winners

Winners of the Plein Air Edmonds Paint Out, sponsored by Cole Gallery, were announced Thursday night during Art Walk Edmonds.

Thirty-two selected artists were sent out to paint the Edmonds/Kingston areas from Sept. 1-11, and a total of 83 paintings were submitted.

The winners are:

1st place winner, Pat Clayton, “Lemon Sunset”
2nd place winner, Mark Boyle, “All Aboard”
3rd place winner, Che Lopez, “Dick’s Drive-In
Sponsor’s Award, Ned Mueller, “Nice Living”
Honorable mentions went to:
Robin Weiss, “Thursday in Edmonds”
Brooke Borcherding, “Visions at the Marina”
Janice Kirsten, “Purple Door”
Gigi Godfrey, “Cascadia Art Museum”

 

