High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

With cooler weather on the way, this model shows off her plaid tunic, perfectly coordinated with black designer pants, boots and shawl. The entire ensemble was priced at less than $60.

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.

The show featured 12 models comprised of Waterfront Center board members, staff and volunteers. They scoured the thrift store racks to assemble an array of striking ensembles, running the gamut from casual to formal, fun to fabulous, bewitching to breathtaking.

A standing-room-only crowd of fashion-savvy (and budget-conscious) attendees gathered at the Waterfront Center’s upstairs multipurpose room, all primed to see how to put together an eye-catching look without breaking the bank.

And they weren’t disappointed.

How about a street-length dress with matching hat, shoes and leopard-print shawl. Yours for less than $50.
When they want to hide from the limelight, all former mayors need a disguise complete with gloves, fedora and shades. This look modeled by Gary Haakenson was less than $60.

With running commentary by Mary Lewis, attendees saw a number of ensembles — many with designer labels, some even brand new with original tags. Each outfit featured coordinating shoes, jewelry, clutch bags and accessories to complete the look.

In addition to describing each ensemble, Lewis added price information, underscoring how the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store can give you a great look for a night on the town and still leave enough change in your pocket for dinner and a show.

This matching suit with red hat and handbag says “I’m going places.” And costs less than $60.
Looking like Annie Hall goes uptown, this model finishes off the look with a puffy newsboy-style cap.
The hat says it all – straight from the streets of New York, right down to the $10 animal-print platform boots.
This model strikes a classic retro bad-boy look with the black leather jacket, vest, white t-shirt, boots and shades. His Harley was parked just outside.
This model’s striking lace gown provides the perfect complement to her partner’s retro tuxedo.

After the show, all garments and accessories were offered for sale, and there was quite a rush at the tables and hanging racks as attendees scrambled to grab their favorites.

This was only the second Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store fashion show. The first was after the store moved to its Westgate location from the former Edmonds Senior Center, which was demolished to build  the new intergenerational Waterfront Center. Based on Saturday’s response, it won’t be the last.

After the show, attendees look over the garments worn by the runway models.
Attendees gathered around the accessory table to check out the jewelry and other essentials.
Check out these eye-catching red boots.

The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday). It is located next to the Westgate QFC at 22820 100th Ave. W. and features daily specials where the already-low prices are cut even further. For more details, check out the website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

 

