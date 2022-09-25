High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show

Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.

The show featured 12 models comprised of Waterfront Center board members, staff and volunteers. They scoured the thrift store racks to assemble an array of striking ensembles, running the gamut from casual to formal, fun to fabulous, bewitching to breathtaking.

A standing-room-only crowd of fashion-savvy (and budget-conscious) attendees gathered at the Waterfront Center’s upstairs multipurpose room, all primed to see how to put together an eye-catching look without breaking the bank.

And they weren’t disappointed.

With running commentary by Mary Lewis, attendees saw a number of ensembles — many with designer labels, some even brand new with original tags. Each outfit featured coordinating shoes, jewelry, clutch bags and accessories to complete the look.

In addition to describing each ensemble, Lewis added price information, underscoring how the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store can give you a great look for a night on the town and still leave enough change in your pocket for dinner and a show.

After the show, all garments and accessories were offered for sale, and there was quite a rush at the tables and hanging racks as attendees scrambled to grab their favorites.

This was only the second Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store fashion show. The first was after the store moved to its Westgate location from the former Edmonds Senior Center, which was demolished to build the new intergenerational Waterfront Center. Based on Saturday’s response, it won’t be the last.

The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday). It is located next to the Westgate QFC at 22820 100th Ave. W. and features daily specials where the already-low prices are cut even further. For more details, check out the website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel