High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2022

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Lucy Barton: 5 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces

– Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills and 5 blocks

– Sydney Patelle: 18 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces

– Kate McCarthy: 5 kills and 3 digs

Marysville Getchell individual stats:

– Maricella Scott: 12 digs

– Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs

– Quinn Gleason: 5 kills

– Milina Ngep: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Haley Trinh: 24 digs and 9 aces

– Jessie Tong: 19 kills

– Maya Faulkner: 12 digs and 4 kills

– Sarah Maricutu: 25 assists and 8 digs

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

– Anna Dantas: 13 kills, 9 aces, 16 digs and 11 assists

– Ashlie Raymon: 5 kills, 3 blocks and 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck: 1-0, 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1

Goal scorers:

– Kate Baldock

– Jane Hanson

– Melia Plumis

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 1-3-0

Edmonds Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept.15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Izzy Fallarme

– Hazel Maxwell

– Rachel Reitz

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1-0; 1-1-0; Monroe 1-1-0, 1-1-0

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (2)

– Laura Rice

– Ava Hunt

Assists: Dani Cortezzo, Laura Rice

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 2-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0-0, 2-0-0; Lynnwood 0-2-0, 0-2-0

Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-22, 26-24, 25-16

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Lucy Barton: 5 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces

– Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills and 5 blocks

– Sydney Patelle: 18 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces

– Kate McCarthy: 5 kills and 3 digs

Marysville Getchell individual stats:

– Maricella Scott: 12 digs

– Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs

– Quinn Gleason: 5 kills

– Milina Ngep: 5 kills

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Haley Trinh: 24 digs and 9 aces

– Jessie Tong: 19 kills

– Maya Faulkner: 12 digs and 4 kills

– Sarah Maricutu: 25 assists and 8 digs

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

– Anna Dantas: 13 kills, 9 aces, 16 digs and 11 assists

– Ashlie Raymon: 5 kills, 3 blocks and 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck: 1-0, 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.

Girls swimming

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 118-47

Relay Winners:

200 Medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith, Iris Cho)

200 Freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Aida Park, Eva Cunnington, Ryu)

400 Freestyle: Kamiak (Park, Cho, Katie Zou, Lorenzo)

Individual Winners:

200 Freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 2:05.90

200 Medley: Cho (K) 2:26.61

50 Freestyle: Lorenzo (K) 26.68

100 Butterfly: Cho (K) 1:05.49

100 Freestyle: Smith (K) 59.99

500 freestyle: Ryu (K) 5:32.53

100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:05.23

100 breaststroke: Ryu (K) 1:15.98

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mariner vs Edmonds-Woodway

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood vs Shorecrest

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits