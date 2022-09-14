High school sports roundup for Sept. 13, 2022

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0
25-22, 26-24, 25-16
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Lucy Barton: 5 kills, 8 digs and 3 aces
– Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills and 5 blocks
– Sydney Patelle: 18 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces
– Kate McCarthy: 5 kills and 3 digs
Marysville Getchell individual stats:
– Maricella Scott: 12 digs
– Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs
– Quinn Gleason: 5 kills
– Milina Ngep: 5 kills
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 3-0; Marysville Getchell 0-1, 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Haley Trinh: 24 digs and 9 aces
– Jessie Tong: 19 kills
– Maya Faulkner: 12 digs and 4 kills
– Sarah Maricutu: 25 assists and 8 digs
Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:
– Anna Dantas: 13 kills, 9 aces, 16 digs and 11 assists
– Ashlie Raymon: 5 kills, 3 blocks and 4 digs
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck: 1-0, 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-1
Goal scorers:
– Kate Baldock
– Jane Hanson
– Melia Plumis
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0-1, 2-0-1; Marysville Getchell 0-3-0, 1-3-0
Edmonds Woodway next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept.15; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2
Meadowdale goal scorer:
– Izzy Fallarme
– Hazel Maxwell
– Rachel Reitz
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-1-0; 1-1-0; Monroe 1-1-0, 1-1-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 4-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin (2)
– Laura Rice
– Ava Hunt
Assists: Dani Cortezzo, Laura Rice
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 2-0; Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-2
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0-0, 2-0-0; Lynnwood 0-2-0, 0-2-0
Lynnwood next match: at Monroe; Thursday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 118-47
Relay Winners:
200 Medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith, Iris Cho)
200 Freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Aida Park, Eva Cunnington, Ryu)
400 Freestyle: Kamiak (Park, Cho, Katie Zou, Lorenzo)
Individual Winners:
200 Freestyle: Mya Granger (M) 2:05.90
200 Medley: Cho (K) 2:26.61
50 Freestyle: Lorenzo (K) 26.68
100 Butterfly: Cho (K) 1:05.49
100 Freestyle: Smith (K) 59.99
500 freestyle: Ryu (K) 5:32.53
100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:05.23
100 breaststroke: Ryu (K) 1:15.98
Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mariner vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood vs Shorecrest
No details reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Sept. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
