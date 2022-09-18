High school sports roundup for Sept. 16-17, 2022

Sept. 16
Football
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 44-21
Edmonds-Woodway touchdowns:
Liam Fitting- 3 (2 rushing and 1 receiving)
Jesse Hart- 2 receiving
Diego Escandon- punt return
Steven Warren Jr- 2 touchdown passes
Lynnwood touchdowns:
Jordan Whittle
Zaire Griffin
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 1-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School
Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 23; 7 p.m. at Monroe High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 26-3
Mountlake Terrace touchdowns:
Zaveon Jones 3
Logan Tews
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 2-1; Shorewood 1-1, 2-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Sept. 23; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Tennis
Mountlake Terrace vs Bothell
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 19; 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17
Cross Country
South Whidbey Carl Wrestling Invite at South Whidbey High School
5000 Meters Boys Varsity Division I
Team Scores:
1. Arlington 59
2. Lake Stevens 69
3. Redmond 83
4. Kamiak 92
5. Glacier Peak 106
6. Juanita 131
7. Mountlake Terrace 215
7. Meadowdale 215
9. Stanwood 231
10. North Creek 278
11. Ferndale 343
Top Edmonds School District Finishers:
15. Carter Middleton (MT) 17:26
17. John Patterson (MHS) 17:32
30. Mark Tiersma (MT) 18:02
40. Matthew Patterson (MHS) 18:19
57. Jackson Marti (MHS) 19:13
58. Landon Smith (MHS) 19:13
61. Christian Cox (MT) 19:23
62. Kellen Pack (MHS) 19:26
63. Mason Cutler (MT) 19:27
64. Isaac Williams (MT) 19:28
66. Dominic Cole (MT) 19:34
68. Wyatt Waddel (MHS) 19:38
70. Jacob Roark (MHS) 19:48
74. Logan Toulouse (MTS) 20:16
77. Patrick Steier (MHS) 20:36
5000 Meters Girls Varsity Division I Team Scores:
1. Lake Stevens 44
2. Redmond 48
3. Arlington 107
4. Kamiak 118
5. Glacier Peak 156
6. Meadowdale 160
7. Stanwood 176
8. Juanita 184
9. North Creek 204
10. Mountlake Terrace 236
Top Edmonds School District Finishers:
3. Payton Conover (MHS) 20:12
24. Rachel Elliott (L) 21:54
32. Zoe Grant (MHS) 22:29
33. Lynn Le (MHS) 22:30
36. Sonita Chen (MT) 22:44
50. Annalisa Grant (MHS) 23:35
51. Arielle Analau (MT) 23:36
52. Erin Woodman (MT) 23:37
53. Jolie Davison (MT) 23:40
56. Leah Stangohr (MHS) 23:46
60. Kathryn Potter (L) 24:14
