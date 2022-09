High school sports roundup for Sept. 19, 2022

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 8-0

Sophomore Natalie Cardin scored 5 goals for the second straight game and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko recorded her third consecutive shutout as the Hawks remain undefeated.

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin (5)

– Ava Hunt 2

– Laura Rice

Assists: Laura Rice (2), Natalie Cardin, Chloe Parker, Ally Van Slooten, Ellery Garrett, Emmalynn Kuenning

Goalkeeper shutout: Sierra Sonko (3rd straight game)

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-0-0, 4-0-1; Cascade 0-3-1, 1-3-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Everett; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Evan Young (L) 6-0, 6-2

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-0, 3-0 (retired)

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Ethan Truong (L) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) 6-1, 6-1

Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ethan Mussay/Jacob McClelld (L) 6-2, 6-3

Tomas Mahoney/Nico Menanno (EW) defeated Jaden Pham/Connor Seufesting (L) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-0; Lynnwood 0-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 5-2

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Cole Balen (AM) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7

Sean Balen (AM) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-1, 6-0

Sam Mulliken (AM) defeated Joe Kauteman (M) 6-4, 7-6

Zach Cuda (AM) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Ethan Welter/Patrick Kenny (AM) defeated Lucas Robinson/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-2, 6-2

Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Josh Navaluna/Lochian Shevlin (AM) 7-5, 6-2

Max Chin/Henry Bayer (AM) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza-Cruz (M) 6-2, 6-3

Records: Archbishop Murphy 5-1; Meadowdale 2-2

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday ,Sept. 20; 3:30 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

JD Drake (S) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Jeremy Perrault (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Henry Franey (S) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-2, 6-2

Peter Kosten (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Blake Gettman/Murray Falkin (S) defeated Hans Bahm/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (S) defeated Hai Ho/Yash Verma (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Keita Morrill/TJ Lovitnavy (S) defeated Braedon Davidson/Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Shorewood 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Cascade; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits