High school sports roundup for Sept. 20, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
No details reported
Records (overall and league):
Meadowdale next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson: 13 kills and 3 blocks
– Eva Sum: 16 digs and 7 aces
– Charlie Thomas: 31 assists and 5 aces
– Paige Gessey: 10 kills and 2 blocks
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Jessie Tong: 5 kills and 6 digs
– Sara Maricutu: 7 assists and 6 digs
– Haley Trinh: 10 digs and 2 aces
Records (overall and league) : Lynnwood 3-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 2-2
Lynnwood next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin
– Claire August
– Ava Hunt
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-0, 5-0-1; Everett 0-3-0, 0-3-0
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Lynnwood defeated Arlington 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-3-0, 1-4-0; Arlington 0-5-0, 1-5-0
Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 2-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2-0, 2-3-0; Stanwood 2-3-0, 2-4-0
Meadowdale next match: at Arlington: Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbiship Murphy 3-1-0, 3-2-0; Edmonds-Woodway 2-1-1, 3-1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-3, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-2, 6-1
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Joe Kautzman (M) 6-0, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-2, 6-0
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-0, 6-0
Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Vincent Ly (M) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Meadowdale 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match:vs Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls swimming
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 98-71
Individual Event Winners:
– 200 freestyle: Katie Lombard (MT) 2:16.84
– 200 medley: Claire Smith (K) 2:17.58
– 50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 25.52
– 100 butterfly: Janey Ryu (K) 1:05.12
– 100 freestyle: Lombard (MT) 1:03.27
– 500 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 5:56.66
– 100 backstroke: Smith (K) 1:02.96
– 100 breaststroke: Voung (MT) 1:15.93
Relay Winners:
– 200 medley: Kamiak (Lorenzo, Ryu, Smith, Aida Park) 2:01.09
– 200 freestyle: Kamiak (Ryu, Park, Anna Smirnova, Katie Zou) 1:51.34
– 400 freestyle: Kamiak (Smith, Zou, Park, Lorenzo) 4:03.74
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Sept. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Edmonds-Woodway vs Meadowdale
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday September 27; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Cross country
At Mountlake Terrace High School
4000 Meters Boys Team Scores:
1. Jackson 28
2. Mountlake Terrace 37
3. Marysville Getchell 72
Top individual finishers:
1. Carter Middleton (MT) 13:51
2. Noah Friedrich (J) 14:26
3. Aarav Singh (J) 14:26
4. Mark Tiersma (MT) 14:33
5. Brandon Emory (MG) 14:54
Other top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
7. Christian Cox 15:04
14. Isaac Williams 15:19
15. Dominick Cole 15:24
4000 Meters Girls Team Scores:
1. Jackson 28
2. Marysville Getchell 41
3. Marysville Pilchuck 69
4. Mountlake Terrace 89
Top individual finishers:
1. Selena Bangerter (J) 16:36
2. Emma Hamm (J) 16:48
3. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 17:33
4. Marly Martinez (MG) 17:41
5. Bailey Board (J) 17:53
Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
9. Sonita Chen 18:30
18. Arielle Analau 19:27
19. Erin Woodman 19:34
20. Jolie Davison 19:36
26. Sadie Sadler 20:23
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Nike 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Cedarcrest Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.