High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2022

Girls soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer: Melia Plumis
Edmonds-Woodway goal keeper shutout: Meredith Eldridge
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1, 4-1-1; Stanwood 2-4-0, 2-5-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 24; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Laura Rice
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-1, 5-0-2; Archbishop Murphy 3-1-1, 3-2-1
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 2-1
Meadowdale goal scorer: Izzy Fallarme
Records (league and overall): Arlington 2-4, 3-4; Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4
Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Everett 1-3, 1-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6
Lynnwood next match: vs Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 24; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 23 kills, 9 digs
Steph Grimes: 23 digs
Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 17 kills, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 8 blocks
Eva Sum: 23 digs, 2 aces
Gracie Kouthong: 6 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 3-1, 4-2
Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Everett; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 27-25
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Elizabeth Veshkurova: 7 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs
Lem Dittoe: 9 kills
Sydney Petelle: 34 assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks
Rachel Wechsler: 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Jessie Tong: 12 kills, 2 aces
Phuong Lam: 7 kills, 2 aces
Sarah Maricutu: 6 kills, 21 assists, 14 digs
Haley Trinh: 3 kills, 11 aces, 21 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (A) 6-1, 6-2
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (A) 6-1, 6-0
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Patrick Henry (A) 6-0, 6-3
Will Bates (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (A) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Cole Balen/Sean Balen (A) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Josh Navaluna/Lochlan Shevlin (A) 6-2, 6-1
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Max Chhin/Owen Russell (A) 6-1, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Archbishop Murphy 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 4-3
Singles:
Nathan Kim (C) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Tim Shim (C) 7-5, 6-4
Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 7-6, 6-7, 6-1
Dustin Krestel (C) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles:
Aden Le/Jeremy Perrault (MT) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) 6-2, 6-4
Yash Verma/Braeden Davidson (MT) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
Hal Ho/Justin Ho (MT) defeated Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) 6-3, 6-2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3; Cascade 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3
Singles:
Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-3, 6-1
Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 6-1, 1-6, 7-5
Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-0, 6-3
Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Spencer Berry (S) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated John O’Connell/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-3, 6-1
Jake Whitaker/Drew Bladek (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5
Jaime Moore/Aaron Chen (S) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Shorecrest 3-3; Meadowdale 2-5
Meadowdale next match:vs Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lynnwood vs Lake Stevens
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.
Cross Country
At Stanwood High School
2.5 Miles
Boys Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 15
2. Glacier Peak 72
3. Meadowdale 81
4. Stanwood 84
Top individual finishers:
1. Russell Vaughan (K) 13:06
2. Michael Nall (K) 13:08
3. Benjamin Stenberg (K) 13:27
4. Gabriel Donnelly (K) 13:40
5. Grayson Plegge (K) 13:58
Meadowdale top finishers:
8. Patrick Steier 14:12
9. Sebastian Summers 14:12
21. Colin Ray 15:12
32. Nathanael Edmonds 15:46
36. Nikolaus Nelson 16:23
Girls Team Scores:
1. Kamiak 31
2. Meadowdale 54
3. Stanwood 66
4. Glacier Peak 84
Top individual finishers:
1. Payton Conover (M) 14:27
2. Bella Hasan (K) 14:55
3. Lael ten Hoopen (S) 15:07
4. Zoe Grant (M) 15:12
5. Madeline Graves (K) 15:16
Other top Meadowdale finishers:
10. Lynn Le 15:38
18. Annalisa Grant 16:37
21. Leah Stangohr 16:59
Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 27; at Lynndale Park
Girls swimming
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 135-33
No details reported
Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
Shorecrest vs Mountlake Terrace
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.