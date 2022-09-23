High school sports roundup for Sept. 22, 2022

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 1-0

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer: Melia Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway goal keeper shutout: Meredith Eldridge

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-1, 4-1-1; Stanwood 2-4-0, 2-5-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 24; 1 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace tied Archbishop Murphy 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorer: Laura Rice

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0-1, 5-0-2; Archbishop Murphy 3-1-1, 3-2-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Meadowdale goal scorer: Izzy Fallarme

Records (league and overall): Arlington 2-4, 3-4; Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 4-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Everett 1-3, 1-3; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-6

Lynnwood next match: vs Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 24; 2 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2

25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11

Meadowdale individual stats:

Tanna Kollen: 23 kills, 9 digs

Steph Grimes: 23 digs

Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists

Lynnwood individual stats:

Paige Gessey: 17 kills, 2 aces

Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 8 blocks

Eva Sum: 23 digs, 2 aces

Gracie Kouthong: 6 kills

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 3-2; Lynnwood 3-1, 4-2

Lynnwood next match: at Arlington; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Everett; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 27-25

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Elizabeth Veshkurova: 7 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs

Lem Dittoe: 9 kills

Sydney Petelle: 34 assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks

Rachel Wechsler: 7 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Jessie Tong: 12 kills, 2 aces

Phuong Lam: 7 kills, 2 aces

Sarah Maricutu: 6 kills, 21 assists, 14 digs

Haley Trinh: 3 kills, 11 aces, 21 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-2, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Stanwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 6-1

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Sam Mulliken (A) 6-1, 6-2

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Ethan Welter (A) 6-1, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Patrick Henry (A) 6-0, 6-3

Will Bates (EW) defeated Zach Cuda (A) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Cole Balen/Sean Balen (A) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Josh Navaluna/Lochlan Shevlin (A) 6-2, 6-1

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Max Chhin/Owen Russell (A) 6-1, 6-0

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-0; Archbishop Murphy 5-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 4-3

Singles:

Nathan Kim (C) defeated Nathaniel Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-4

Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Tim Shim (C) 7-5, 6-4

Andrew Hayashi (C) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 7-6, 6-7, 6-1

Dustin Krestel (C) defeated Josh Bozick (MT) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles:

Aden Le/Jeremy Perrault (MT) defeated Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) 6-2, 6-4

Yash Verma/Braeden Davidson (MT) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Hal Ho/Justin Ho (MT) defeated Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) 6-3, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3; Cascade 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-3, 6-1

Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Sohum Vohra (S) 6-1, 1-6, 7-5

Peyton Caskey (S) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 6-0, 6-3

Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Spencer Berry (S) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles:

Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) defeated John O’Connell/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-3, 6-1

Jake Whitaker/Drew Bladek (S) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Jaime Moore/Aaron Chen (S) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Shorecrest 3-3; Meadowdale 2-5

Meadowdale next match:vs Lynnwood; Monday, Sept. 26; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood vs Lake Stevens

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 23; 3:30 p.m.

Cross Country

At Stanwood High School

2.5 Miles

Boys Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 15

2. Glacier Peak 72

3. Meadowdale 81

4. Stanwood 84

Top individual finishers:

1. Russell Vaughan (K) 13:06

2. Michael Nall (K) 13:08

3. Benjamin Stenberg (K) 13:27

4. Gabriel Donnelly (K) 13:40

5. Grayson Plegge (K) 13:58

Meadowdale top finishers:

8. Patrick Steier 14:12

9. Sebastian Summers 14:12

21. Colin Ray 15:12

32. Nathanael Edmonds 15:46

36. Nikolaus Nelson 16:23

Girls Team Scores:

1. Kamiak 31

2. Meadowdale 54

3. Stanwood 66

4. Glacier Peak 84

Top individual finishers:

1. Payton Conover (M) 14:27

2. Bella Hasan (K) 14:55

3. Lael ten Hoopen (S) 15:07

4. Zoe Grant (M) 15:12

5. Madeline Graves (K) 15:16

Other top Meadowdale finishers:

10. Lynn Le 15:38

18. Annalisa Grant 16:37

21. Leah Stangohr 16:59

Meadowdale next meet: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Sept. 27; at Lynndale Park

Girls swimming

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 135-33

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA

Shorecrest vs Mountlake Terrace

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Sept. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits