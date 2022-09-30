High school sports roundup for Sept. 28, 2022

Boys tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 5-2
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated JD Drake (S) 6-1, 6-3
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Xander Gordon (S) 6-2, 6-3
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Henry Franey (S) 6-4, 6-2
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Peter Kosten (S) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Blake Gettmann/Murray Falkin (S) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 6-3, 6-1
Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (S) defeated Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) 6-3, 7-5
Will Bates/Ben Browne (EW) defeated Keita Morrill/T.J. Lohitnavy (S) 7-5, 6-3
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-0; Shorewood 7-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cascade; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest vs Lynnwood was postponed
Lynnwood next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Sept. 29; 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Everett 3-0
25-20, 25-12, 25-11
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 4 digs
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 2 aces
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace
Charlie Thomas: 30 assists, 3 aces
Records: (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-1, 6-2; Everett 1-5, 1-5
Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Oct.4; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 3-1
12-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Indira Carey-Boxley: 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs
Kate McCarthy: 7 kills, 11 digs
Elizabeth Veshkurova: 6 kills, 3 aces
Rachel Wechsler: 4 kills, 4 blocks
Stanwood individual stats:
Addison Bowie: 6 kills, 9 assists, 7 digs
Barrett Anderson: 13 digs, 11 kills, 4 aces
Madilynne Heuett: 18 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 5-3; Stanwood 1-5, 2-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Arlington 3-2
25-23, 22-25, 27-29, 25-14, 15-13
Meadowdale individual stats:
Aubrey Congdon: 27 assists, 3 aces
Steph Grimes: 21 digs
Tanna Kollen: 21 kills, 7 digs
Arlington individual stats:
Melissa Hadley: 14 kills
Ellie Salstrom: 6 kills
Mollee O’Brien: 5 kills
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 5-3; Arlington 3-3, 3-4
Meadowdale next match: at Glacier Peak; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-8, 25-7, 25-16
Archbishop Murphy individual stats:
Natalie Russell: 9 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces
Tatum Gill: 5 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces
Lauren Fogliana: 20 digs
Alishia Nichols: 4 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 11 digs
Laura Esping: 7 kills, 8 assists, 5 digs
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Maya Falkner: 15 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces
Jessie Tong: 12 digs
Haley Trinh: 12 digs
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 6-0, 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-4, 3-4
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 29; 7 p.m.
Cross country
At Lynnwood High School
2.75 miles
Boys Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 15
2. Mariner 50
3. Lynnwood 85
Top individual finishers:
1. Kyan McCary-Smith (S) 16:51
2. Paulos Yohannes (S) 17:00
3. Noah Poltnik (S) 17:07
4. Avery Lagasca (S) 17:07
5. Cole Gillingham (S) 17:09
Lynnwood finishers:
35. Leule Mekonnen 21:33
39. Ethan Rhoades 22:19
42. Chris Cooper 23:36
43. Dylan Por 24:07
44. Julian Carter 24:56
Girls Team Scores:
1. Shorewood 33
2. Marysville-Pilchuck 41
3. Lynnwood 62
4. Mariner 104
Top individual finishers:
1. Rachel Elliott (L) 18:23
2. Hanna Bruno (S) 19:11
3. Alyssa Armstrong (MP) 19:36
4. Taylor Iversen (MP) 20:09
5. Lilah Becker (S) 20:33
Other top Lynnwood finishers:
7. Kathryn Potter 20:58
17. Alina Schrader 23:08
22. Cora Weeks 23:23
Lynnwood next meet: 15th Annual Twilight XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 1; at Cedarcrest Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
