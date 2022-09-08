High school sports roundup for Sept. 7, 2022

Girls volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 3-1
25-17, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannan Johnson 11 kills and 4 blocks
– Paige Gessey 8 kills and 7 digs
– Eva Sum 10 digs and 7 aces
– Sammy Holmer 7 kills and 5 aces
– Charlie Thomas 25 assists, 4 kills and 2 aces
Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Kamiak 0-2
Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.
Cross country
Archbishop Murphy, Arlington, Cascade, Mountlake Terrace
At McCollum Park
2-mile course
Girls Team Scores:
1. Arlington 26
2. Mountlake Terrace 46
3. Cascade 62
Girls Top 5 Individual Times:
1. Madison Griffith (A) 12:44
2. Brooke Henkin (A) 13:04
3. Kira Korten (C) 13:52
4. Elise Foot Puchalski (MT) 14:58
5. Arielle Analau (MT) 15:03
Other Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
9. Erin Woodman 15:09
14. Liliana Lopez-Santiago 16:03
18. Jazmyn Wolfe 16:34
Boys Team Scores:
1. Arlington 19
2. Mountlake Terrace 50
3. Cascade 86
4. Archbishop Murphy 93
Boys Top 5 Individual Times:
1. Kellen Langford (Arl) 10:40
2. Blake Wayman (Arl) 11:03
3. Carter Middleton (MT) 11:06
4. Lucas Spurling (Arl) 11:06
5. Noah Bumgardner (Arl) 11:10
Other Top Mountlake Terrace finishers:
12. Christian Cox 11:53
13. Isaac Williams 12:01
14. Dominick Cole 12:22
17. Logan Toulouse 12:32
Mountlake Terrace next team meet: Sehome Invitational; Saturday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. at Civic Field in Bellingham
