High school sports roundup for Sept. 8, 2022

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Arlington 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Ty Rusko (A) 6-0, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Cooper McBride (A) 6-0, 6-0

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Isaac Prouty (A) 6-1, 6-1

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Robbie Balderas (A) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Bookie Cramer/Cadyn Sava (A) 6-3, 6-0

Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Ryan Morzelewski/Isaiah Christoffersen (A) 6-0, 6-0

Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Kedrin Smith/Reece McBride (A) 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Everett; Monday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Clark Park in Everett

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Ylli Berisha (M) defeated Zion An (K) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

Richard Bahn (K) defeated John O’Connell (M) 6-3, 6-3

Anthony Madson (K) defeated Nolan Collier (M) 7-6, 7-4

Grigory Ermizin (K) defeated Lucas Robinson (M) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

Alex Yang/Zach Boonsripisal (K) defeated Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) 6-0, 6-1

Danny Min/Levi Steslar (K) defeated Nathan Perez/Reyli Almanza Cruz (M) 6-1, 6-1

Sean Benoit/Dylan Kim (K) defeated Febriandy Teodoro/Ty Venderpoel (M) 6-0, 6-0

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Lynnwood 6-1

Singles:

Kane Selapack (MG) defeated Ethan Murray (L) 6-2, 6-2

Keegan Brennan (MG) defeated Lam Vu (L) 6-1, 6-0

Colby Price (MG) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 6-2, 6-4

Ethan Downing (MG) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 1-6, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

Derek Simbulan/Tristan Vista (L) defeated Tyler White/Owen Dudder (MG) 6-2, 6-0

Chase Marciniak/Keith Kirkwood (MG) defeated Eric Phan/Ethan Truong (L) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Connor Olmsted/Mason Holaday (MG) defeated Connor Seuferling/Jaden Pham (L) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Redmond 3-0

25-10, 25-16, 25-19

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

– Haley Trinh 9 aces and 7 digs

– Jessie Tong 6 aces, 8 digs and 7 kills

– Sarah Maricutu 8 digs and 7 assists

– Maya Faulkner 8 digs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Redmond 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lake Washington defeated Meadowdale 3-1

25-17, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Tanna Kollen 10 kills and 9 digs

– Steph Grimes 16 digs

Records: Lake Washington 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next match; at Monroe; Monday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Ally Van Slooten (assist Natalie Cardin)

– Natalie Cardin (assist Morgan Damschen)

Snohomish goal scorers:

– Sara Rodgers

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace (1-0, 1-0); Snohomish (0-1, 0-2)

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Saturday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway tied Cascade 1-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorer:

Jane Hanson

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway (0-0-1,1-0-1); Cascade (0-0-1, 1-0-1)

Edmonds Woodway next match; vs Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept.10, 3 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-1

Shorecrest goal scorers:

– Nora Patterson (2)

– Tayvi Khan

– Taylor Christensen

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Izzy Falarme

Records (overall and league): Shorecrest (1-0, 2-0); Meadowdale (0-1, 0-2)

Meadowdale next match; vs Cedarcrest Saturday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 11-0

Cedarcrest goal scorers:

– Sadie Schaefer (4)

– Elisa Piira (4)

– Laine McKenzie (2)

– Kayla Hampton

Goalkeepers Shutout:

Kayla Hampton and Joey Ward

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest (1-0, 1-0); Lynnwood (0-1, 0-1)

Lynnwood next match; vs Snohomish; Saturday, Sept. 10; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Cross country

Lake Stevens/Lynnwood/Stanwood

At Granite Falls High School

5,000 Meters

Girls Team Scores:

1. Lake Stevens 17

2. Stanwood 47

3. Lynnwood 82

Girls Top 5 Individual Times:

1. Ella Edens (LS) 20:29

2. Alexis Buhman (LS) 20:36

3. Hallie Carroll (LS) 21:29

4. Aubree Carr (S) 21:56

5. Angelina Pamatian (LS) 22:00

Top Lynnwood finishers:

18. Kathryn Potter 24:49

30. Alina Schrader 28:23

35. Cora Weeks 28:52

Boys Team Scores:

1. Lake Stevens 15

2. Stanwood 50

3. Lynnwood 84

Boys Top 5 Individual Times:

1. Jakob Broadbent (LS) 17:00

2. Anthony Long (LS) 17:10

3. Ammon Wagner (LS) 17:39

4. Ian Wright (LS) 17:41

5. Bowen Schilaty (LS) 17:44

Top Lynnwood finishers:

28. Richard Choy 20:24

39. Kale Solomon 21:15

51. Bryson Le 22:43

Lynnwood next meet: Bellarmine Prep Invite; Saturday, Sept. 10; 11:40 a.m. at Bellarmine Prep High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits