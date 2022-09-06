High school sports roundup: Week 1 football results

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 15-8

The Mavericks took an 8-6 lead into halftime however a Shorecrest safety tied the game in the 3rd quarter and a Scots touchdown in the 4th quarter proved to be the winning score.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 20-16

No details reported

We covered the two other football games in photo/story roundups Sept. 3::

Here are this week’s varsity football games involving Edmonds School District teams. All four games are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9.

Bellingham vs. Meadowdale 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace vs. Snohomish 7 p.m. at Snohomish Veteran’s Memorial Stadium

Lynnwood vs. Shorewood 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Kamiak vs. Edmonds-Woodway 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits