Highway 2 open to traffic following a second closure due to Bolt Creek Fire

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Thursday night it has reopened Highway 2 between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, located between mileposts 46 to 50. This is the second time crews have been able to reopen the roadway after fire activity forced closures on Sept. 10 and Sept. 26. The reopening was done in partnership with the Bolt Creek Fire Incident Command,

The Bolt Creek Fire remains an active and evolving situation, and additional closures are possible should the fire pattern shift, WSDOT said. At this time, travelers in this area should expect a reduced speed limit of 30 mph as crews continue their work.

WSDOT said it will perform a daily post-fire corridor inspection along this stretch of highway through the winter as they continue to monitor this area for damage during the rainy and wet season when the soil may become saturated and additional trees may need to be removed.