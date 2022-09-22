I-5 Express Lanes, southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street in Seattle closing weekend of Sept. 23-26

Travelers in Seattle need to prepare for an upcoming closure of the Interstate 5 Express Lanes and southbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Mercer Street beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23.
Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will close the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street at 9 p.m., with the express lanes closing at their regular time of 11 p.m. Both will stay closed until Monday morning, Sept. 26. A signed detour will be in place for southbound travelers wanting to exit at Mercer Street.
The off-ramp to Mercer Street will reopen at 4 a.m. Sept. 26 and the express lanes will follow their normal weekday schedule, reopening at 5 a.m.
