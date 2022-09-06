Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work

Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project.

This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit Center through Friday, Sept. 23. Detours will be provided (see map).

The portion of the Interurban Trail scheduled to be closed is between 44th Avenue West and 52nd Avenue West.