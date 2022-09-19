Just Around the Corner: Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena set to close in October

The Highland Ice Arena, opened since 1962, will be facing a chilling close next month.

The reason: The business’ future is on thin ice, with high operating costs and new owners who have no plans to continue.

Through the decades, the arena has seen innumerable skating lessons, hockey games, parties and practices.

The original owners, Dorothy and Jim Stephens, passed away at the age of 99 and 100, respectively — in 2021 and 2022. This left the business to their children, Terry and Rick, along with their spouses.

According to the Shoreline Area News: “Terry, their daughter and 40-plus- year skating director, says growing up in her family was the best life. The entire skating community is very close. They shared stories of falling asleep in the music room on New Year’s Eve because they kept the ice arena open until 12:15 a.m. to ring in the new year with everyone.”

The public is invited to a good-bye party, called the Grand Reunion, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-6 p.m. The arena’s address is 18005 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline.

This ending will surely melt a lot of hearts.