Latest ‘On the Fence’ artwork adds color and happiness to Main Street

The newest installation in the ongoing series of Edmonds Arts Commission-sponsored “On the Fence” art projects began going up Saturday morning as Kent-based artist Christy Caravaglio started weaving strands of multicolored yarn into the chain link fence on the north side of the Frances Anderson playfield.

“I don’t have a title for this work – actually I kinda resist titling my art because it gives viewers more flexibility to interpret it for themselves,” explained Caravaglio. “My intent is to bring some surprise and joy to the viewers by adding a colorful pattern to a utilitarian surface like this chain link fence.”

A lifetime quilter and knitter, Caravaglio moved on to work as a professional artist several years ago. “You can only wear so many sweaters,” she added with a laugh. “But yarn continues to be my medium.”

In addition to this current work, her quilting background is reflected in her other projects as well. Learn more about her and see her work here.