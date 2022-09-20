Letter to the editor: Change Unocal property zoning to protect Edmonds Marsh

Editor:

It is my understanding that the Unocal property is currently zoned MP2. I would like to urge the City Council to change that zoning and designate the property to be used for public use land. It would be very sad to see such a wonderful property, situated next to the marsh and the beach, turned into a housing development, even if it were to include low-cost housing. Due to its proximity to the marsh and coastline, maintaining the open, pristine nature of this land is crucial to the long-term preservation of the quality of the marsh.

Low-cost housing should be built in places located near transportation, medical and social services, food banks, and essential amenities, not in a beautiful part of our city which is very remote from those services. If this acreage becomes a park, it will be for everyone to enjoy regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or economic strata.

If you do not change the zoning, this area will probably become just one more developer’s haven for mass development instead of a wonderful park that can be enjoyed by everyone. We already know that in the coming years, population density is going to increase. Do you want to be remembered as one of the leaders who supported building a bunch of condos, or the person who supported an incredible park next to a wonderful wildlife refuge (the marsh) that would be enjoyed for generations? Please think long-term.

Chris Walton

Edmonds