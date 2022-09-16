Letter to the editor: Edmonds has created more housing than most cities

Editor:

One constant refrain often repeated in the Edmonds housing debate is the assertion that Edmonds must do “its fair share” to alleviate the area’s housing shortage.

It can easily be demonstrated that Edmonds has created more housing than most cities and unincorporated areas throughout Puget Sound. Those other jurisdictions should undertake their “equitable” obligation to develop housing rather than eliminating any single-family zoning in Edmonds.

Edmonds’ density is approximately 4,800 residents per square mile. Snohomish County has 407, and Washington State has 116.

Virtually every city in Washington state has fewer residents per square mile than Edmonds. Unincorporated areas, even less so. Source: worldpopulationreview.com/states/cities/washington

Edmonds is meeting all growth requirements. There is no need to eliminate single-family residential zoning anywhere in Edmonds when so many other cities and unincorporated areas have done so little to address the issue of housing in their own jurisdictions.

Recently Mukilteo voted to limit density. Neighboring Woodway with one-third the population density of Edmonds states on their website that:

“Woodway is a tranquil residential community just north of the King/Snohomish County line. Woodway is true to its town logo — “The Quiet Place.” Residents of Woodway enjoy their privacy, and the Town is primarily zoned for single-family residences.”

Edmonds has abundantly contributed to residential housing in Washington state and continues to do so with Highway 99 development. There is no need to transform any single-family residential area when it will not resolve any real or imagined social or environmental issues.

Eric Soll

Edmonds